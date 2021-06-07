2021/06/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 7, 2021

— a film director became uncomfortable

DeafDigest editor thinks it is rare – that a film

director, after auditioning fake-deaf actors

for a deaf role, became uncomfortable. He

then decided to cast a deaf actor for this

deaf role – and was glad he did it! It was

for a 2017 movie.

— deaf patient never wanted to die

A deaf patient, having communication issues

with the hospital staff, did not understand

the question – do you want to be saved

if you have a medical emergency such as

breath stopping or a heart attack? He

“agreed not to” but without realizing the

consequences. He showed the agreement

papers with his family. Naturally the

family was upset, so was the deaf

patient – and they made a big stink

out of it with the hospital staff.

ADA? No, because the hospital is

in Scotland.

— a big ADA question

A deaf person wins a ADA lawsuit and thinks

is entitled to “millions of dollars”

award! Is he correct in thinking that

way – or did the attorney miscommunicate

with him? This is the big question:

What Do I Get If I Win An ADA Lawsuit?

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

06/06/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/