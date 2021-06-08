2021/06/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 8, 2021
— making a deaf actress feel comfortable
A long-running TV series has just featured a new
deaf actress. Wanting to make her comfortable
during her acting scenes, a veteran actor has
made it a point to communicate with her between
breaks. The deaf actress said:
He made me feel at ease right from the start
The TV series is EastEnders.
— taking a picture of a deaf person for a big reason
A hearing photographer, sensitive to the needs of
the deaf, entered a photo contest. His entry was
a picture of a deaf person – for a big reason.
He wanted to show the judges that deafness is
an invisible disability and no one, just by
looking at the picture, would know it!
His photo won him a prize.
— communicating with a 5-year old deaf kid
Kids are kids, regardless of being deaf or
being hearing. Some of them will sneak out
of the locked house and the locked back yard
for a walk down the sidewalk, all by themselves
behind the backs of their family members.
One such 5-year old deaf kid did, but a
police officer caught the kid, and realized
he was deaf. How to communicate with that
deaf kid? The police would show him a picture
chart, hoping the kid would point at the
appropriate response – such as as home, scared,
stop, etc.
