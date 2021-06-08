2021/06/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 8, 2021

— making a deaf actress feel comfortable

A long-running TV series has just featured a new

deaf actress. Wanting to make her comfortable

during her acting scenes, a veteran actor has

made it a point to communicate with her between

breaks. The deaf actress said:

He made me feel at ease right from the start

The TV series is EastEnders.

— taking a picture of a deaf person for a big reason

A hearing photographer, sensitive to the needs of

the deaf, entered a photo contest. His entry was

a picture of a deaf person – for a big reason.

He wanted to show the judges that deafness is

an invisible disability and no one, just by

looking at the picture, would know it!

His photo won him a prize.

— communicating with a 5-year old deaf kid

Kids are kids, regardless of being deaf or

being hearing. Some of them will sneak out

of the locked house and the locked back yard

for a walk down the sidewalk, all by themselves

behind the backs of their family members.

One such 5-year old deaf kid did, but a

police officer caught the kid, and realized

he was deaf. How to communicate with that

deaf kid? The police would show him a picture

chart, hoping the kid would point at the

appropriate response – such as as home, scared,

stop, etc.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

06/06/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/