2021/06/09

— to save the deaf or not to save the deaf

An angry activist said:

Deaf people don’t need to be saved

This comment is either correct or incorrect

as there are deaf people that can take care

of their own needs whereas other deaf people

need assistance. Case by case basis!

— looking back on rubella

Is rubella coming back or is it eliminated

in USA? Hard to say, depending on which

source of information is accurate. Anyway,

during the last rubella outbreak, there

were few people that would realize that even

mild cases could lead to birth of deaf

children.

— a restaurant trying to survive the pandemic

In Calgary, the Mykonos Street Grill is owned

and operated by Ebony Gooden. She is deaf.

She said it is quite a challenge to keep

the business running and so far she is

doing fine.

