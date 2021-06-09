2021/06/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 9, 2021
— to save the deaf or not to save the deaf
An angry activist said:
Deaf people don’t need to be saved
This comment is either correct or incorrect
as there are deaf people that can take care
of their own needs whereas other deaf people
need assistance. Case by case basis!
— looking back on rubella
Is rubella coming back or is it eliminated
in USA? Hard to say, depending on which
source of information is accurate. Anyway,
during the last rubella outbreak, there
were few people that would realize that even
mild cases could lead to birth of deaf
children.
— a restaurant trying to survive the pandemic
In Calgary, the Mykonos Street Grill is owned
and operated by Ebony Gooden. She is deaf.
She said it is quite a challenge to keep
the business running and so far she is
doing fine.
