2021/06/10

— a mother is never a job coach for her deaf son

A mother is not a job coach. A hearing employer

had problems with his deaf employee. Frustrated

he telephoned the mother, explaining these

work-related issues, and hinted that she should

help out with the job tasks of her deaf son.

This approach is wrong. He should have found

better ways to reach out to the deaf employee,

instead of scolding, yelling and screaming

at him!

— panicking when deaf customer comes in

A store clerk said that when he faced a deaf customer

for the first time in his life, he pushed his own

panic button, unsure on what to do! Deaf people

are human beings and there is absolutely no reason

to panic. There are notes; there are gestures;

there are finger pointing at menu dishes, etc.

Just calm down and relax.

— a sign language incident

A hospital had a deaf patient. A new nurse came

in and checked the computer, not realizing the patient

was deaf. She then signed in ASL to herself while

looking at the computer. The deaf patient saw it

and asked the nurse to please start all over

with ASL as he thought she was signing to him

(in which she wasn’t). The nurse, shocked

at the deaf patient watching her, immediately

apologized, saying she was practicing her own

ASL.

