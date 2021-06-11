2021/06/11

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 11, 2021

— Facebook strangers help deaf person move from one town to another

A deaf person, offered a new job in a new town, had issues

while packing and moving, while at the same time, was

unfamiliar with the new town environs. No problem!

She posted her moving issues on Facebook, and much

to her surprise, many strangers offered to help with

the move! In this case, Facebook helping the deaf?

Yes.

— visiting a big cemetery

Three deaf Texans – Steve Baldwin, David Myers and

Larry Evans, visited the Texas State Cemetery,

located in Austin. Walking around, they were

able to locate the graves of individuals that

either were prominent deaf Texans or of hearing

people that did much to help the deaf. They stopped

at nearly 10 names – but it may be possible there

were others that were overlooked!

— agents important for deaf actors

Years ago Marlee Matlin gave a speech at an event,

saying agents are a must for deaf actors wanting

Hollywood roles. A deaf actor cannot do it alone.

Anyway there was a story that deaf actress

Millicent Simmonds has signed with WME to have

her represented in all Hollywood activities.

WME is one of the world’s most important and

most powerful agencies. Will we be seeing more

of Simmons in the years to come?

