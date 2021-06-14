2021/06/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 14, 2021

— the paver foreman is deaf

There was a short mention of a paver foreman in a

newspaper story. This foreman was deaf. The

foreman is responsible for making sure the

asphalt paving job is well done. Not sure if

it is unusual for a deaf person performing

as a paver foreman?

— a deaf participant in 2021 Olympics in Tokyo

There have been quite a few deaf participants in

the past hearing Olympics (not Deaflympics).

Some of them have earned medals in their events.

It is known that Emma Meesseman, a professional

women’s basketball player, will be taking

part in the Olympics. Her team – Belgium

has qualified for the Olympics. She is one

of the world’s best female players, having

playing professionally in Europe and in the

WNBA.

— the deaf on reality TV shows

A big question was asked:

When was the last time you saw a deaf person on a reality TV show?

The answer – most of us cannot remember!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

06/13/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/