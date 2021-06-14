2021/06/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 14, 2021
— the paver foreman is deaf
There was a short mention of a paver foreman in a
newspaper story. This foreman was deaf. The
foreman is responsible for making sure the
asphalt paving job is well done. Not sure if
it is unusual for a deaf person performing
as a paver foreman?
— a deaf participant in 2021 Olympics in Tokyo
There have been quite a few deaf participants in
the past hearing Olympics (not Deaflympics).
Some of them have earned medals in their events.
It is known that Emma Meesseman, a professional
women’s basketball player, will be taking
part in the Olympics. Her team – Belgium
has qualified for the Olympics. She is one
of the world’s best female players, having
playing professionally in Europe and in the
WNBA.
— the deaf on reality TV shows
A big question was asked:
When was the last time you saw a deaf person on a reality TV show?
The answer – most of us cannot remember!
