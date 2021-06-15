2021/06/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 15, 2021
— 93 percent is not enough
Paramount Pictures has been accused of not fully
captioning its movies. A movie critic said only
93 percent of the dialogue is captioned; seven
percent that is missing may be the key to the
plot in the movie!
— EEOC accuses Walmart of ghosting a deaf applicant
At Walmart, a deaf person applied for a job. Walmart
did not want to hire the deaf person and immediately
ghosted him. It meant Walmart is saying they cannot
be sued because the deaf person “never” applied for
a job. EEOC felt it was a trick Walmart was playing
with the deaf applicant, a violation of the ADA.
— worst case scenario: police officer knows no gestures
One of the deaf protesters said that a deaf person would
gesture something simple to the officer, who would not know
what it is all about. Scary? Yes!
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
06/13/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/