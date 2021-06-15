2021/06/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 15, 2021

— 93 percent is not enough

Paramount Pictures has been accused of not fully

captioning its movies. A movie critic said only

93 percent of the dialogue is captioned; seven

percent that is missing may be the key to the

plot in the movie!

— EEOC accuses Walmart of ghosting a deaf applicant

At Walmart, a deaf person applied for a job. Walmart

did not want to hire the deaf person and immediately

ghosted him. It meant Walmart is saying they cannot

be sued because the deaf person “never” applied for

a job. EEOC felt it was a trick Walmart was playing

with the deaf applicant, a violation of the ADA.

— worst case scenario: police officer knows no gestures

One of the deaf protesters said that a deaf person would

gesture something simple to the officer, who would not know

what it is all about. Scary? Yes!

