2021/06/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 16, 2021

— Nyle gets a shocking offer

Deaf Celebrity Nyle DiMarco travels a lot

everywhere. He was given the shock of his

life, when a confused airline personnel

offered him a wheelchair.

— in the “Nashville” movie

Well-known supporting actor Ned Beatty

has departed us. He acted in many, many

movies. In one such movie – Nashville –

Beatty played the role of a powerful

attorney that showed impatience with his

deaf children! That was probably his only

deaf-connected role in any of his old

films.

— a fact or just a wild guess

A linguist said:

More than 5% of the world population use sign language

A fact or just a wild guess?

