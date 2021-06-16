2021/06/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 16, 2021
— Nyle gets a shocking offer
Deaf Celebrity Nyle DiMarco travels a lot
everywhere. He was given the shock of his
life, when a confused airline personnel
offered him a wheelchair.
— in the “Nashville” movie
Well-known supporting actor Ned Beatty
has departed us. He acted in many, many
movies. In one such movie – Nashville –
Beatty played the role of a powerful
attorney that showed impatience with his
deaf children! That was probably his only
deaf-connected role in any of his old
films.
— a fact or just a wild guess
A linguist said:
More than 5% of the world population use sign language
A fact or just a wild guess?
