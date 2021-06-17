2021/06/17

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 17, 2021

— a state rated #1 in nation in interpreter access

New Mexico’s courts was rated #1 in the nation

by the National Center for Access to Justice

for language access services, that included

access to interpreters. In second place

is Connecticut.

— a deaf candidate and her residency issues

Vivian Song Maritz who is deaf, is running for

the Seattle School Board. It is a controversial

matter due to her residency issues. She has been

accused of living in a different district

than the district she is campaigning as a

School Board candidate. She functions as

a hearing person.

— medical fellow said CI has inaccurate performance rates

Matthew Shew, not deaf, has been awarded a Dean’s Scholar

at the Washington University School of Medicine in

St. Louis. This honor will allow him to do research

on why there is no accurate way of figuring out

cochlear implant success/failure rates. Yes,

there are CI success stories, and also CI failure

stories – but why? This is what Shew is working on.

