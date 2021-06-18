2021/06/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 18, 2021
— a stolen credit in astronomy
Henrietta Leavitt, who was deaf, was an astronomer
with the Harvard College Observatory during late
19th century/early 20th century. She discovered
a star (Cepheid variable) that acted differently
from other stars. Credit for her discovery was
stolen by her boss – Edward Pickering. This
fact was mentioned in the book “Cosmic Queries.”
— a deaf phase is part of a new theatrical show
During latter part of the 2000’s decade, the
phrase “not deaf enough” became the buzz.
Well, there is a new theatrical show, titled
Oral, which involves a character that has
become late-deafened, struggling through life’s
issues but still accepting her deafness!
— the deaf and the plastic surgery
A deaf woman wanted plastic surgery. She researched
plastic surgery clinics, wanting more information
about these services. None of these clinics (16 of
them) showed captions on their web sites. As a result,
there is now 16 new ADA-violation lawsuits!
