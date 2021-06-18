2021/06/18

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 18, 2021

— a stolen credit in astronomy

Henrietta Leavitt, who was deaf, was an astronomer

with the Harvard College Observatory during late

19th century/early 20th century. She discovered

a star (Cepheid variable) that acted differently

from other stars. Credit for her discovery was

stolen by her boss – Edward Pickering. This

fact was mentioned in the book “Cosmic Queries.”

— a deaf phase is part of a new theatrical show

During latter part of the 2000’s decade, the

phrase “not deaf enough” became the buzz.

Well, there is a new theatrical show, titled

Oral, which involves a character that has

become late-deafened, struggling through life’s

issues but still accepting her deafness!

— the deaf and the plastic surgery

A deaf woman wanted plastic surgery. She researched

plastic surgery clinics, wanting more information

about these services. None of these clinics (16 of

them) showed captions on their web sites. As a result,

there is now 16 new ADA-violation lawsuits!

