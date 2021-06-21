2021/06/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 21, 2021

— will never be obsolete

There was a story that AI will make interpreters

and sign language obsolete.

DeafDigest says NEVER!

— Self-Checkout Or Human Cashier

Which is better for deaf? Self-Checkout Or Human Cashier

in a supermarket or a chain store? Self-Checkout

avoids hassles with hearing cashiers. But Human Cashier

will solve pricing issues for you that the Self-Checkout

cannot solve!

— the librarian and the hearing aid battery

A library web site said their librarians can

help hearing aid users place their hearing

aid battery into their hearing aids.

Years ago, library was just books – times

have changed!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

06/20/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/