2021/06/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 21, 2021
— will never be obsolete
There was a story that AI will make interpreters
and sign language obsolete.
DeafDigest says NEVER!
— Self-Checkout Or Human Cashier
Which is better for deaf? Self-Checkout Or Human Cashier
in a supermarket or a chain store? Self-Checkout
avoids hassles with hearing cashiers. But Human Cashier
will solve pricing issues for you that the Self-Checkout
cannot solve!
— the librarian and the hearing aid battery
A library web site said their librarians can
help hearing aid users place their hearing
aid battery into their hearing aids.
Years ago, library was just books – times
have changed!
