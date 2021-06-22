2021/06/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 22, 2021
— daily plans of a deaf-blind woman
Talice Connelly, a deaf-blind Canadian, was
profiled in a newspaper story. Part of it
says that she organizes her day every morning.
She goes through a row of baskets – items
such as sweatband, scissors, food, clothing,
driftwood in each of these baskets. It leads
her on from task to next task for that day.
Next day, different tasks, different objects.
— three superintendent finalists
At Tennessee School for the Deaf, there
are three finals for the superintendent
position. These finalists are:
– Sandra Edwards
– Martin Keller
– Dawniella Patterson
Formal meetings with these candidates will
take place next month, and then in early
August, the announcement will be made.
— actress in many acting roles
Tessa Thompson is a veteran actress of many, many
acting roles – films, TV and theatrical plays.
In a story today it disclosed that she has a
hearing loss – meaning she functions as a hearing
person.
