2021/06/22

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 22, 2021

— daily plans of a deaf-blind woman

Talice Connelly, a deaf-blind Canadian, was

profiled in a newspaper story. Part of it

says that she organizes her day every morning.

She goes through a row of baskets – items

such as sweatband, scissors, food, clothing,

driftwood in each of these baskets. It leads

her on from task to next task for that day.

Next day, different tasks, different objects.

— three superintendent finalists

At Tennessee School for the Deaf, there

are three finals for the superintendent

position. These finalists are:

– Sandra Edwards

– Martin Keller

– Dawniella Patterson

Formal meetings with these candidates will

take place next month, and then in early

August, the announcement will be made.

— actress in many acting roles

Tessa Thompson is a veteran actress of many, many

acting roles – films, TV and theatrical plays.

In a story today it disclosed that she has a

hearing loss – meaning she functions as a hearing

person.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

06/20/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/