2021/06/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 23, 2021
— our most powerful deaf females
Who are the most powerful deaf females?
These are Shirley Pinto (Israel), Pilar Lima (Spain),
Helga Stevens (Belgium), Amanda Folendorf (California),
Helene Jarmer (Austria), Wilma Newhoudt-Druchen
(South Africa), Mojo Mathers (New Zealand) and
Dimitra Arapoglou (Greece). They were profiled
in a big story today – serving as public
servants (elected officials, lawmakers, legislators,
etc). We, however, need more powerful deaf
female Americans, as there is only one –
Folendorf.
— a film story may not be realistic
Kiernan Shipka played a fake-deaf role in the
film – The Silence. The character was portrayed
as late-deafened, but learning lip reading and
sign language within a short span of three
years. Realistic or not? Lip reading and
sign language more or less requires lifetime
practice and learning – but in three years?
No way!
— a restaurant comes back after 20 years absence
A restaurant – The Italian Oven, McLean, Virginia,
has come back after being closed up 20 years
ago. The owner – Robert Esposito is deaf
and was said to have strong community roots
with the deaf. His family members ran the
restaurant before it was closed; Robert
stepped in and had the restaurant re-started.
