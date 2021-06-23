2021/06/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 23, 2021

— our most powerful deaf females

Who are the most powerful deaf females?

These are Shirley Pinto (Israel), Pilar Lima (Spain),

Helga Stevens (Belgium), Amanda Folendorf (California),

Helene Jarmer (Austria), Wilma Newhoudt-Druchen

(South Africa), Mojo Mathers (New Zealand) and

Dimitra Arapoglou (Greece). They were profiled

in a big story today – serving as public

servants (elected officials, lawmakers, legislators,

etc). We, however, need more powerful deaf

female Americans, as there is only one –

Folendorf.

— a film story may not be realistic

Kiernan Shipka played a fake-deaf role in the

film – The Silence. The character was portrayed

as late-deafened, but learning lip reading and

sign language within a short span of three

years. Realistic or not? Lip reading and

sign language more or less requires lifetime

practice and learning – but in three years?

No way!

— a restaurant comes back after 20 years absence

A restaurant – The Italian Oven, McLean, Virginia,

has come back after being closed up 20 years

ago. The owner – Robert Esposito is deaf

and was said to have strong community roots

with the deaf. His family members ran the

restaurant before it was closed; Robert

stepped in and had the restaurant re-started.

