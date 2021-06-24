2021/06/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 24, 2021

— inventing sign language

A book for children, titled – The Big Book of Tell

Me Why – has a question – Who invented sign language?

Past pro football player John Urschel, not deaf,

continues to remember that question when he brought

it up recently. A web search said that Pedro Ponce

de León was credited for inventing sign language.

Did the book mention de León? Do not know.

— difficult to enforce web accessibility

We have ADA regulations regarding web accessibility.

Yet business.com said:

Online accessibility is a weak area for enforcement in the United States

Sigh!

— sound and music on a deaf facebook page

The Deaf Basketball Group facebook TV commercial

featured sound and music in the background while

deaf basketball players were signing to each

other. Appropriate or not? Good question!

