2021/06/24

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 24, 2021
— inventing sign language
A book for children, titled – The Big Book of Tell
Me Why – has a question – Who invented sign language?
Past pro football player John Urschel, not deaf,
continues to remember that question when he brought
it up recently. A web search said that Pedro Ponce
de León was credited for inventing sign language.
Did the book mention de León? Do not know.
— difficult to enforce web accessibility
We have ADA regulations regarding web accessibility.
Yet business.com said:
Online accessibility is a weak area for enforcement in the United States
Sigh!
— sound and music on a deaf facebook page
The Deaf Basketball Group facebook TV commercial
featured sound and music in the background while
deaf basketball players were signing to each
other. Appropriate or not? Good question!
