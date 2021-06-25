2021/06/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 25, 2021

— the CDI and the hearing confusion

A CDI (Certified Deaf Interpreter) interpreted

at a public event. Hearing people in the audience,

having no idea, what is a CDI, was confused on

why would there be a hearing and a deaf interpreter

working together at the same time!

Said a CDI:

I get strange expressions and questions, wondering

how could I interpret if I am deaf.

Comes with the territory, says DeafDigest.

— text-to-988

Text 988 is the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The FCC is interested in your comments regarding the

text-to-988 rules.

You can reach the Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 TALK.

This service is supposed to start on July 16, 2022.

— not a joke; a Deaf Fear of barbers

You are deaf and you go to a barber, asking for a

special haircut. The barber, completely misunderstoods

you and gives you a very bad, and a very wrong haircut!

This scene was part of a short film “Waves” as played by

actor Omete Anassi. Is he deaf actor or a fake-deaf

actor? Do not know.

