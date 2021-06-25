2021/06/25

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 25, 2021
— the CDI and the hearing confusion
A CDI (Certified Deaf Interpreter) interpreted
at a public event. Hearing people in the audience,
having no idea, what is a CDI, was confused on
why would there be a hearing and a deaf interpreter
working together at the same time!
Said a CDI:
I get strange expressions and questions, wondering
how could I interpret if I am deaf.
Comes with the territory, says DeafDigest.
— text-to-988
Text 988 is the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
The FCC is interested in your comments regarding the
text-to-988 rules.
You can reach the Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 TALK.
This service is supposed to start on July 16, 2022.
— not a joke; a Deaf Fear of barbers
You are deaf and you go to a barber, asking for a
special haircut. The barber, completely misunderstoods
you and gives you a very bad, and a very wrong haircut!
This scene was part of a short film “Waves” as played by
actor Omete Anassi. Is he deaf actor or a fake-deaf
actor? Do not know.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
06/20/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/