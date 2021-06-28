2021/06/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 28, 2021

— the cruelest irony

a vocational training and job placement agency

for the deaf and the disabled refused to provide

their deaf employees with certified interpreters

during staff meetings. For that reason, U.S. Equal

Employment Opportunity Commission is slapping

the agency with discrimination lawsuit. The

agency felt that notes, handouts and

poorly-trained interpreters will do!

— deaf sister vs hearing sister

A deaf sister refuses to communicate with her

hearing sister. Reason? The hearing sister

refuses to learn sign language, saying since

she is not deaf there is no need for her to

learn signs. This is sad.

— assuming it is OK without asking

Deaf people ask for accommodations. Hearing

employers say yes and go ahead and provide

them with accommodations – but without asking

the deaf if these are what they want! An

example would be an electrician, without

asking the deaf, installing a tiny flashing

signaler bulb that is difficult to see in

a big, bright room! This is an example of

an accommodation becoming a non-accommodation.

