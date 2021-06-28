2021/06/28

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 28, 2021
— the cruelest irony
a vocational training and job placement agency
for the deaf and the disabled refused to provide
their deaf employees with certified interpreters
during staff meetings. For that reason, U.S. Equal
Employment Opportunity Commission is slapping
the agency with discrimination lawsuit. The
agency felt that notes, handouts and
poorly-trained interpreters will do!
— deaf sister vs hearing sister
A deaf sister refuses to communicate with her
hearing sister. Reason? The hearing sister
refuses to learn sign language, saying since
she is not deaf there is no need for her to
learn signs. This is sad.
— assuming it is OK without asking
Deaf people ask for accommodations. Hearing
employers say yes and go ahead and provide
them with accommodations – but without asking
the deaf if these are what they want! An
example would be an electrician, without
asking the deaf, installing a tiny flashing
signaler bulb that is difficult to see in
a big, bright room! This is an example of
an accommodation becoming a non-accommodation.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
06/27/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/