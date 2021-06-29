2021/06/29

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 29, 2021

— the hard-of-hearing phone

What is the hard-of-hearing phone? It was mentioned

in a newspaper story. Is it talking about the Captel,

which shows captions of what the caller said?

Always an interesting way of saying the same

thing in different words!

— a family argument led to a police taser

A family argument led to a husband walking away and

refusing to return to his car. The police arrived

but they did not know what was going on and were not

able to understand gestures from the angry man.

Instead of requesting an interpreter, the police

simply tasered this deaf man. Because of the taser,

they are facing a lawsuit!

— hearing actress wants to befriend a fake-deaf character

EastEnders, a wildly popular British TV soap opera,

is featuring actress Suzette Llewellyn, who is not

deaf. She is urging her script writers to have

her “befriend” a fake-deaf actress. She said that

in real life, she has some deaf friends and

is learning British Sign Language.

