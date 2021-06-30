2021/06/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 30, 2021

— oops with subtitles

A TV broadcaster in the Netherlands practically

said oops for subtitling the wrong German

national anthem. They said:

This was a mistake by one of our subtitlers

Not sure if the Germans accepted that half-apology?

— faked noise with audiological tests

There are people that fake their deafness;

there are also deaf people that fake being

hearing! Audiological people are aware of

these faking games – and use testing tricks.

One such trick is using masked noise to

fool these fakers.

— just being anti-communications

A deaf person is constantly confronting hearing

people for refusing to make communication efforts.

To fight and to make enemies with them or to

be friends with them without communicating

with them – this is a choice no deaf person

likes!

