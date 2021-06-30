2021/06/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – June 30, 2021
— oops with subtitles
A TV broadcaster in the Netherlands practically
said oops for subtitling the wrong German
national anthem. They said:
This was a mistake by one of our subtitlers
Not sure if the Germans accepted that half-apology?
— faked noise with audiological tests
There are people that fake their deafness;
there are also deaf people that fake being
hearing! Audiological people are aware of
these faking games – and use testing tricks.
One such trick is using masked noise to
fool these fakers.
— just being anti-communications
A deaf person is constantly confronting hearing
people for refusing to make communication efforts.
To fight and to make enemies with them or to
be friends with them without communicating
with them – this is a choice no deaf person
likes!
