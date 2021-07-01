2021/07/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 01, 2021
— differently abled persons or persons with disabilities
The deaf described as differently abled person or as
person with disabilities? In Sri Lanka, advocates are
pushing the public towards the persons with disabilities.
— big reason for these name signs
Many deaf people have name signs, just as many
other deaf people don’t. According to a sign
language instructor the reason for name signs
is to save time on fingerspelling while
mentioning that deaf person in a conversation.
— one of first wave surfers in Texas
Texas is not known for wave surfing but there
are waves on the Gulf Coast. Duly noted as
one of the first surfers was Leroy Colombo,
a deaf lifeguard more famous for rescuing
over 900 swimmers from drowning. He is
honored by his spot at the Texas Surf
Museum.
