2021/07/01

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 01, 2021

— differently abled persons or persons with disabilities

The deaf described as differently abled person or as

person with disabilities? In Sri Lanka, advocates are

pushing the public towards the persons with disabilities.

— big reason for these name signs

Many deaf people have name signs, just as many

other deaf people don’t. According to a sign

language instructor the reason for name signs

is to save time on fingerspelling while

mentioning that deaf person in a conversation.

— one of first wave surfers in Texas

Texas is not known for wave surfing but there

are waves on the Gulf Coast. Duly noted as

one of the first surfers was Leroy Colombo,

a deaf lifeguard more famous for rescuing

over 900 swimmers from drowning. He is

honored by his spot at the Texas Surf

Museum.

