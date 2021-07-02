2021/07/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 02, 2021
— communication between deaf client and financial advisor
Deaf people, like everyone else, need help with their
financial planning. In a newspaper interview, a hearing
financial advisor said communication is important and
that whatever works for the deaf client is fine.
This means ASL-signing deaf advisor or ASL-fluent
Good communications will lead to comfort and trust.
— big honor for a top immunologist
Dr. Hergen Spetses is an immunologist, treating
human immune system problems. He has been just
honored as a Knight of the Order of the Dutch Lion
by the government of the Netherlands. He is
deaf; doesn’t use sign language at all. A
comment about him in an announcement is
this – his achievements are still of great
interest to science and to the treatment of
critically ill patients.
— to punish or not to punish a deaf man with too many ADA lawsuits
The 11th Circuit is now thinking about punishing or not
punishing a deaf man for filing too many ADA lawsuits.
His attorney defended the deaf man, saying he is a
hero to the deaf and the disabled. The lower courts
is saying that the deaf man was not really that
serious about his many ADA lawsuits. Which is which?
Just stay tuned.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
06/27/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/