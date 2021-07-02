2021/07/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 02, 2021

— communication between deaf client and financial advisor

Deaf people, like everyone else, need help with their

financial planning. In a newspaper interview, a hearing

financial advisor said communication is important and

that whatever works for the deaf client is fine.

This means ASL-signing deaf advisor or ASL-fluent

Good communications will lead to comfort and trust.

— big honor for a top immunologist

Dr. Hergen Spetses is an immunologist, treating

human immune system problems. He has been just

honored as a Knight of the Order of the Dutch Lion

by the government of the Netherlands. He is

deaf; doesn’t use sign language at all. A

comment about him in an announcement is

this – his achievements are still of great

interest to science and to the treatment of

critically ill patients.

— to punish or not to punish a deaf man with too many ADA lawsuits

The 11th Circuit is now thinking about punishing or not

punishing a deaf man for filing too many ADA lawsuits.

His attorney defended the deaf man, saying he is a

hero to the deaf and the disabled. The lower courts

is saying that the deaf man was not really that

serious about his many ADA lawsuits. Which is which?

Just stay tuned.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

06/27/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/