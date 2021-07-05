2021/07/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 05, 2021

— Gallaudet and NCAA’s NIL

Those that follow college sports know what NIL (name,

image and likeness) is all about. It means college

athletes (almost all on NCAA-I level) can get money

from endorsement deals. Gallaudet plays on the

NCAA-III level. Could Gallaudet athletes get these

NIL deals? In theory, yes, but keep in mind we have

a number of deaf-run businesses and deaf-run

corporations. Could they endorse (and pay)

Gallaudet athletes? Yes! Will this happen? Do

not know!

— non-ASL group not satisfied by lawsuit agreement

An agreement was made among the Sheriff’s Office,

Public Defender’s Office and the Superior Court

to settle the lack of communications lawsuit.

Not satisfied was a local group of non-ASL

deaf, saying the lawsuit does not accommodate

their communication needs!

— firing a newly-hired deaf employee

A qualified deaf person was hired for a job

in finances. The person who hired the deaf

person had to be away from his job for

several days, but instructed his assistant

to train and mentor the new deaf employee.

The assistant did not want to work with

the deaf and deliberately messed up the

work assignment to make the new employee

look bad, getting fired. The top boss came

back to office and found out that the deaf

employee was fired. He knew the work

assignment mess was deliberate. As a

result he immediately fired the assistant

and told the fired-deaf employee to come back!

