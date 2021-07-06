2021/07/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 06, 2021

— deaf boy character delivers a joke

One of the most remembered scenes in the Grey’s Anatomy

TV series took place between a fake-deaf boy and

the Mark Sloan doctor character. The deaf boy

approached Mark, saying “Dad?” The confused doctor

realized it was a prank from another doctor, urging

the fake-deaf boy to be part of it!

— State general assembly provides no terps

Georgia is being accused of discriminating

against the deaf. The town hall meetings

hosted by the General Assembly across the

state are being conducted without interpreters!

Why?

— deaf actor pay vs hearing actor pay

Do deaf actors get paid the same money as

hearing actors? No, according to a survey.

It said that hearing actors out-earn

deaf actors by 45 percent. Not fair!

