2021/07/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 07, 2021

— mumbling speech vs hard of hearing lipreader

Boris Johnson, the British prime minister, speaks

in a mumbling manner, making it impossible for

deaf lipreaders to read his lips. All the more

reason for BSL interpreters and also for TV

captions/subtitles!

— interesting birthday request

A deaf person made a request on his birthday.

He wanted his viewers to turn on captions

on the video he was doing for his audience!

While he uses sign language, he had a voice-

over person do the voicing on his signs.

— a big deaf conference has been cancelled

The 2021 Deaf Seniors of America conference, scheduled

to take place in Pittsburgh, has been cancelled.

Next one up is the 2023 Conference to take place

at Hollywood. Why was the Pittsburgh conference

cancelled? Don’t know – the wording was just this – cancelled.

