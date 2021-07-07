2021/07/07

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 07, 2021
— mumbling speech vs hard of hearing lipreader
Boris Johnson, the British prime minister, speaks
in a mumbling manner, making it impossible for
deaf lipreaders to read his lips. All the more
reason for BSL interpreters and also for TV
captions/subtitles!
— interesting birthday request
A deaf person made a request on his birthday.
He wanted his viewers to turn on captions
on the video he was doing for his audience!
While he uses sign language, he had a voice-
over person do the voicing on his signs.
— a big deaf conference has been cancelled
The 2021 Deaf Seniors of America conference, scheduled
to take place in Pittsburgh, has been cancelled.
Next one up is the 2023 Conference to take place
at Hollywood. Why was the Pittsburgh conference
cancelled? Don’t know – the wording was just this – cancelled.
