2021/07/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 08, 2021
— a role-playing game
Sign is a role-playing game, evolved from
efforts to teach sign language in Nicaragua
years ago. This game is being played at the
Dover Public Library in New Hampshire.
It is designed for people that know nothing
about sign language but want to learn it.
— taking advantage of deaf inmate
A deaf inmate and hearing inmate shared the
same holding cell in a jail in North Carolina.
The detention officer, not following procedure,
shouted the name of the deaf inmate that was to
be released. The hearing inmate quickly took
advantage and claimed his faked identity and
was released. The deaf inmate was left behind
in the jail. When the detention officials
realized the goof, he was quickly caught.
In due time, same day, the deaf inmate was
released.
— some health officials don’t carefully read
A deaf woman, wanting an appointment with a medical
health center, put down on her form – please send me
appointment notification by text. Repeatedly over
through several months, she was notified by voice
and not by text. She has now taken this issue
with a local newspaper help service and follow
up is being done.
