2021/07/08

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 08, 2021

— a role-playing game

Sign is a role-playing game, evolved from

efforts to teach sign language in Nicaragua

years ago. This game is being played at the

Dover Public Library in New Hampshire.

It is designed for people that know nothing

about sign language but want to learn it.

— taking advantage of deaf inmate

A deaf inmate and hearing inmate shared the

same holding cell in a jail in North Carolina.

The detention officer, not following procedure,

shouted the name of the deaf inmate that was to

be released. The hearing inmate quickly took

advantage and claimed his faked identity and

was released. The deaf inmate was left behind

in the jail. When the detention officials

realized the goof, he was quickly caught.

In due time, same day, the deaf inmate was

released.

— some health officials don’t carefully read

A deaf woman, wanting an appointment with a medical

health center, put down on her form – please send me

appointment notification by text. Repeatedly over

through several months, she was notified by voice

and not by text. She has now taken this issue

with a local newspaper help service and follow

up is being done.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

07/04/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/