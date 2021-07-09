2021/07/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 09, 2021
— name cancelled or not cancelled
A tweet was interesting – about Dummy Hoy. It said
that after he passed away in 1961 at the age of
99, his name was “changed” to Billy and then
later on, to William. His wikipedia page says:
William “Dummy” Hoy
Is it half-cancelled? Hoy said for years that
being named Dummy did not bother him, but it was
a different era, so different from nowadays.
— these sophisticated Neanderthals
Neanderthals, these early men, lived in Europe and
Asia until they were wiped out about 40,000
years ago. Were they intelligent? Assumetech,
a web publication many of us never heard of,
said they were much sophisticated than what
we thought they were. Anyway, it said a
deaf Neanderthal with an injured leg and a
missing arm probably survived the age of forty
thanks to treatment of his community. A fact
or an assumption? We really don’t know due to
lack of written records.
— tempting these Coda police officers
Nebraska State Patrol has announced increase in
salary for police officers that are bilingual.
ASL is one of these bilingual languages offered
by the state patrol. Hope we do have some
Coda officers in the state that are tempted
by the offer!
