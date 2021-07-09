2021/07/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 09, 2021

— name cancelled or not cancelled

A tweet was interesting – about Dummy Hoy. It said

that after he passed away in 1961 at the age of

99, his name was “changed” to Billy and then

later on, to William. His wikipedia page says:

William “Dummy” Hoy

Is it half-cancelled? Hoy said for years that

being named Dummy did not bother him, but it was

a different era, so different from nowadays.

— these sophisticated Neanderthals

Neanderthals, these early men, lived in Europe and

Asia until they were wiped out about 40,000

years ago. Were they intelligent? Assumetech,

a web publication many of us never heard of,

said they were much sophisticated than what

we thought they were. Anyway, it said a

deaf Neanderthal with an injured leg and a

missing arm probably survived the age of forty

thanks to treatment of his community. A fact

or an assumption? We really don’t know due to

lack of written records.

— tempting these Coda police officers

Nebraska State Patrol has announced increase in

salary for police officers that are bilingual.

ASL is one of these bilingual languages offered

by the state patrol. Hope we do have some

Coda officers in the state that are tempted

by the offer!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

07/04/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/