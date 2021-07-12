2021/07/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 12, 2021

— Apple’s map showing Deaf-Friendly Businesses

Apple is featuring a list of Deaf-Friendly Businesses

on its app (or rather map). Great news? Not really!

Many listed deaf friendly businesses can quickly

go unfriendly. ASL-fluent employees could quit

their jobs. Wall finger-point-to menus could be

taken down. A friendly boss is fired and replaced

by an unfriendly boss. Nothing is always the same

with the business sites. What to do? Go inside

the business and see if it looks deaf friendly

or deaf unfriendly. Just walk out if it looks

unfriendly.

— weirdest deaf warning street sign

Some street signs are weird. One such weird

sign was found in the Netherlands.

It said:

Warning – deaf pet cat

— 15 years in prison for scamming the deaf

Roger Nils-Jonas Karlsson, not deaf, is a Swede that

was arrested in Thailand and extradited to USA.

He scammed many deaf people by promising them

high interest rates for as low as a $100.00

investment. He has been sentenced to 15 years

in prison and ordered to pay back the victims

$16,263,820.

