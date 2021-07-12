2021/07/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 12, 2021
— Apple’s map showing Deaf-Friendly Businesses
Apple is featuring a list of Deaf-Friendly Businesses
on its app (or rather map). Great news? Not really!
Many listed deaf friendly businesses can quickly
go unfriendly. ASL-fluent employees could quit
their jobs. Wall finger-point-to menus could be
taken down. A friendly boss is fired and replaced
by an unfriendly boss. Nothing is always the same
with the business sites. What to do? Go inside
the business and see if it looks deaf friendly
or deaf unfriendly. Just walk out if it looks
unfriendly.
— weirdest deaf warning street sign
Some street signs are weird. One such weird
sign was found in the Netherlands.
It said:
Warning – deaf pet cat
— 15 years in prison for scamming the deaf
Roger Nils-Jonas Karlsson, not deaf, is a Swede that
was arrested in Thailand and extradited to USA.
He scammed many deaf people by promising them
high interest rates for as low as a $100.00
investment. He has been sentenced to 15 years
in prison and ordered to pay back the victims
$16,263,820.
