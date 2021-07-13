2021/07/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 13, 2021

— becoming an active duty member of the U.S. Army

Could a deaf person join the Army as an active

duty member? Paige Hall, who is deaf, thinks so.

She is taking pharmacy classes at Southern Illinois

University Edwardsville while serving as a

ROTC cadet. She hopes to combine both careers

after she graduates. DeafDigest knows of few

deaf people that served in the military

and also of few other deaf people that couldn’t

serve in the military.

— Deaf Ninja Warrior semi finalist

Kyle Schulze, a Gallaudet student, is a Deaf Ninja Warrior

that has participated in past TV Ninja Warrior contests.

He had hoped to move up the ranks. While he ran out of time

before he had to complete these obstacles, he was

fortunate that he made it to the 30th place, reaching

the semi finals.

— World Health Organization may question gene editing

The World Health Organization (WHO) is raising questions

about gene editing being done for the public good

and that it does not get out of control. Flags were

raised in 2019 when Russian biologist Denis Rebrikov

wanted to help deaf parents bear hearing babies through

gene editiong. Is WHO saying yes or saying no on gene

editing? Not saying no or yes – so just stay tuned.

