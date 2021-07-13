2021/07/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 13, 2021
— becoming an active duty member of the U.S. Army
Could a deaf person join the Army as an active
duty member? Paige Hall, who is deaf, thinks so.
She is taking pharmacy classes at Southern Illinois
University Edwardsville while serving as a
ROTC cadet. She hopes to combine both careers
after she graduates. DeafDigest knows of few
deaf people that served in the military
and also of few other deaf people that couldn’t
serve in the military.
— Deaf Ninja Warrior semi finalist
Kyle Schulze, a Gallaudet student, is a Deaf Ninja Warrior
that has participated in past TV Ninja Warrior contests.
He had hoped to move up the ranks. While he ran out of time
before he had to complete these obstacles, he was
fortunate that he made it to the 30th place, reaching
the semi finals.
— World Health Organization may question gene editing
The World Health Organization (WHO) is raising questions
about gene editing being done for the public good
and that it does not get out of control. Flags were
raised in 2019 when Russian biologist Denis Rebrikov
wanted to help deaf parents bear hearing babies through
gene editiong. Is WHO saying yes or saying no on gene
editing? Not saying no or yes – so just stay tuned.
