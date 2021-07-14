2021/07/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 14, 2021

— hatred of hearing workshops

Many deaf professionals attend workshops

just to keep up with the changes in

their professions. Much of what they

learned in college has been pretty

much obsolete, hence these frequent

workshops (many on weekends). A

deaf professional said:

most sign language interpreters do not

know signs for words used by people

in his profession.

— deaf basketball on TV

according to a newspaper story, Nike and FIBA

have agreed to 11-year deal to add 8 sports to

TV networks. One of the 8 sports is basketball,

and it has included International Committee of

Sports for the Deaf (ICSD) competition as one

of these various basketball federations. TV

people are fickle, and while they say deaf

basketball could be televised, will it be?

As always, stay tuned!

— a state governor’s connection to the deaf

Kristi Noem, not deaf, serves as the governor

of South Dakota. She a Coda? No, but it was

just discovered by an archivist with the

South Dakota State Historical Society

that one of her family members is deaf.

Not the same as previous governor Dennis

Daugaard, pretty much known as a Coda.

