2021/07/14

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 14, 2021
— hatred of hearing workshops
Many deaf professionals attend workshops
just to keep up with the changes in
their professions. Much of what they
learned in college has been pretty
much obsolete, hence these frequent
workshops (many on weekends). A
deaf professional said:
most sign language interpreters do not
know signs for words used by people
in his profession.
— deaf basketball on TV
according to a newspaper story, Nike and FIBA
have agreed to 11-year deal to add 8 sports to
TV networks. One of the 8 sports is basketball,
and it has included International Committee of
Sports for the Deaf (ICSD) competition as one
of these various basketball federations. TV
people are fickle, and while they say deaf
basketball could be televised, will it be?
As always, stay tuned!
— a state governor’s connection to the deaf
Kristi Noem, not deaf, serves as the governor
of South Dakota. She a Coda? No, but it was
just discovered by an archivist with the
South Dakota State Historical Society
that one of her family members is deaf.
Not the same as previous governor Dennis
Daugaard, pretty much known as a Coda.
