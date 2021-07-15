2021/07/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 15, 2021

— Corpus Christi messes up a deaf filmmaker

A Corpus Christi filming contest has allowed

local (hearing and deaf) filmmakers to film

scenes on city property. Local filmmaker Angel

Cantu, who is deaf, completed his original

filming, only to be told what he has done

was illegal because of some law that no

one knew about. The city told all filmmakers

to film elsewhere, on private, not city

property. Cantu had to film scenes all over

again, racing against a contest dead line!

He found a public park in a city next to

Corpus Christi. The city officials welcomed

him while Corpus Christi officials wouldn’t.

— long list of boxes to tick off

Disability Equality Index has a very long

list of boxes to tick off for big

corporations wanting to show the public

they are disabiity-friendly. One of the

tick off boxes is this:

services for Deaf and hard of hearing employees

Many corporations are successful with it

where as other corporations have failed!

— Hospitals’ Deaf Centers

How many hospitals have their own Deaf Centers?

DeafDigest knows of two such hospitals – University

of Michigan Hospital and Sinai Chicago Hospitals.

Any others that DeafDigest does not know about?

