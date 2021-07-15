2021/07/15

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 15, 2021
— Corpus Christi messes up a deaf filmmaker
A Corpus Christi filming contest has allowed
local (hearing and deaf) filmmakers to film
scenes on city property. Local filmmaker Angel
Cantu, who is deaf, completed his original
filming, only to be told what he has done
was illegal because of some law that no
one knew about. The city told all filmmakers
to film elsewhere, on private, not city
property. Cantu had to film scenes all over
again, racing against a contest dead line!
He found a public park in a city next to
Corpus Christi. The city officials welcomed
him while Corpus Christi officials wouldn’t.
— long list of boxes to tick off
Disability Equality Index has a very long
list of boxes to tick off for big
corporations wanting to show the public
they are disabiity-friendly. One of the
tick off boxes is this:
services for Deaf and hard of hearing employees
Many corporations are successful with it
where as other corporations have failed!
— Hospitals’ Deaf Centers
How many hospitals have their own Deaf Centers?
DeafDigest knows of two such hospitals – University
of Michigan Hospital and Sinai Chicago Hospitals.
Any others that DeafDigest does not know about?
