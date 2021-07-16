2021/07/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 16, 2021

— Twitter is adding captions to voice tweets

Finally, but auto-captions will lead to auto-errors!

And a newspaper story also said it is a minor

upgrade.

Minor? No way!

— under jail officers’ noses

Jail officials not knowing what they have

right under their noses? This refers to

possession of assistive devices and knowledge

of services to ensure compliance with ADA. Yet,

when a deaf person was arrested the jail officials

refused to provide them with devices or with

interpreters! This was the basis of a lawsuit

in Washington state.

— ASL police in a small city

Corporal Glenn Jenkins, not a Coda, serves as

Columbus (Mississippi) Police department

interpreter. How often is he used to communicate

with the deaf? He said at least three times

a month. Columbus is not a big city, only has

a population of 24,000.

