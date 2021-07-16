2021/07/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 16, 2021
— Twitter is adding captions to voice tweets
Finally, but auto-captions will lead to auto-errors!
And a newspaper story also said it is a minor
upgrade.
Minor? No way!
— under jail officers’ noses
Jail officials not knowing what they have
right under their noses? This refers to
possession of assistive devices and knowledge
of services to ensure compliance with ADA. Yet,
when a deaf person was arrested the jail officials
refused to provide them with devices or with
interpreters! This was the basis of a lawsuit
in Washington state.
— ASL police in a small city
Corporal Glenn Jenkins, not a Coda, serves as
Columbus (Mississippi) Police department
interpreter. How often is he used to communicate
with the deaf? He said at least three times
a month. Columbus is not a big city, only has
a population of 24,000.
Deaf jobs – latest update
http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/
07/11/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:
http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/