2021/07/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 19, 2021
— a tri-lingual deaf association
Switzerland is a tri-lingual nation and it has
reflected in the make-up of its national
association of the deaf. One group speaks
German; another group speaks French and
a smaller one – Italian. Do these people
really communicate with each other? This
association was formed in 1946 and is still
very much in business!
— a way to cut down on airport noise
Past Toledo, OH mayor Carty Finkbeiner
is running for mayor again. He previously
served twice – 1994-2002 and 2006-2010.
He was always making controversial comments –
one such comment was suggesting that deaf
people move to houses near the airport
as noise from airplanes “wouldn’t” bother
them!
— ASL learner gave up
On a tweet, the ASL learner thought baseball
signs were part of ASL. When he realized it
wasn’t, he gave up on learning ASL!
