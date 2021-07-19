2021/07/19

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 19, 2021

— a tri-lingual deaf association

Switzerland is a tri-lingual nation and it has

reflected in the make-up of its national

association of the deaf. One group speaks

German; another group speaks French and

a smaller one – Italian. Do these people

really communicate with each other? This

association was formed in 1946 and is still

very much in business!

— a way to cut down on airport noise

Past Toledo, OH mayor Carty Finkbeiner

is running for mayor again. He previously

served twice – 1994-2002 and 2006-2010.

He was always making controversial comments –

one such comment was suggesting that deaf

people move to houses near the airport

as noise from airplanes “wouldn’t” bother

them!

— ASL learner gave up

On a tweet, the ASL learner thought baseball

signs were part of ASL. When he realized it

wasn’t, he gave up on learning ASL!

