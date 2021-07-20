2021/07/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 20, 2021
— interpreting for an event that no hearing people attend
An activist said that deaf people do not need interpreting
for events that hearing people don’t even show up. Normally
interpreters are used to interpreting at poorly-attended
events, and so this activist is wrong!
— city of over 150,000 people honors the deaf
Rockford, Illinois is honoring its deaf residents
by setting up a mural to bring attention to the
deaf community. It seems to be the first city
(or town) in USA with such a deaf-oriented
mural.
— deaf and blind schools merger research is expensive
Indiana wants to merge their deaf and blind schools.
To do that research would cost tax payers $13 million
dollars. Cost of research would go up and up and up,
and maybe $13 million is a low figure at the beginning
to make everyone happy.
