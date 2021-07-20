2021/07/20

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 20, 2021

— interpreting for an event that no hearing people attend

An activist said that deaf people do not need interpreting

for events that hearing people don’t even show up. Normally

interpreters are used to interpreting at poorly-attended

events, and so this activist is wrong!

— city of over 150,000 people honors the deaf

Rockford, Illinois is honoring its deaf residents

by setting up a mural to bring attention to the

deaf community. It seems to be the first city

(or town) in USA with such a deaf-oriented

mural.

— deaf and blind schools merger research is expensive

Indiana wants to merge their deaf and blind schools.

To do that research would cost tax payers $13 million

dollars. Cost of research would go up and up and up,

and maybe $13 million is a low figure at the beginning

to make everyone happy.

