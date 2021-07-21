2021/07/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 21, 2021

— comment about deaf juror by an interpreter

An interpreter said that accommodating a

deaf juror, both in the court room and

in the jury room would require many

interpreters. That many? DeafDigest is

not sure if many interpreters is

required; a few interpreters? Yes,

but that many?

— award winner in Science

Christabel Webber, who is deaf, won a

female STEM award for her work with

agricultural research on how to make

better farming lands in order to

improve soil and higher crop yields.

— a year of complaints

It was announced that Twitter will

add captions to its voice tweets.

Seems Twitter was not doing it

out of goodness of its heart but

after a year of ignoring complaints

from the deaf, this social media

“gave up” and agreed to captions!

