2021/07/21

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 21, 2021
— comment about deaf juror by an interpreter
An interpreter said that accommodating a
deaf juror, both in the court room and
in the jury room would require many
interpreters. That many? DeafDigest is
not sure if many interpreters is
required; a few interpreters? Yes,
but that many?
— award winner in Science
Christabel Webber, who is deaf, won a
female STEM award for her work with
agricultural research on how to make
better farming lands in order to
improve soil and higher crop yields.
— a year of complaints
It was announced that Twitter will
add captions to its voice tweets.
Seems Twitter was not doing it
out of goodness of its heart but
after a year of ignoring complaints
from the deaf, this social media
“gave up” and agreed to captions!
