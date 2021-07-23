2021/07/23

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 23, 2021

— Indians, no; Bison, yes

For years the mascot of the athletic teams at Oklahoma

School for the Deaf was the Indians. No more! The

mascot is now the Bison. Discussions among the alumni,

and staff agreed on the change to the Bison. Sounds

familiar? Yes – the Bison has always been Gallaudet’s

mascot.

— Deaf Green; Deaf Red

A Coda is a fitness instructor, using musical boxes

to set the tone for her classes’ physical movements.

Her deaf father, watching her conduct her classes,

suggested that for deaf clients, she make an

adjustment with the colors to indicate green

as “go ahead and start exercising” and to

indicate red as stop. She immediately accepted

the suggestion as a great idea.

— no more walkie-talkies

On field trips, walkie-talkies is a much better

way of communicating by voice instead of the

cell phones. For a deaf scientist, working

on the field with hearing scientists, the

walkie-talkies is pretty much useless.

This deaf scientist suggested few simple

gestures. As a result, the walkie-talkies

has been used less and less by these

scientists.

