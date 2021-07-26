2021/07/26

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 26, 2021
— Deaf Art possibly locked away
A newspaper ran this headline –
Museums are keeping the world’s most famous
art locked away in storage
Some of these artwork are never showed in public
Deaf Art? Some years back there was a gallery of
deaf art hanging on the walls in Rochester, NY.
Drawings were fascinating. This gallery closed
up; what has happened to these drawings? Also,
over the years there were tales of some great Deaf
Art being lost for good in hearing museums and
hearing galleries. These such paintings cannot
be located!
— information on health needs of the deaf
A doctor that works with deaf patients said that hearing
people can pick up health information from TV, the internet,
family and friends. It is different with deaf patients.
— Deaf Arts Festival
We have deaf arts festivals which feature deaf music,
deaf arts, deaf entertainment, and deaf culture. Put all
of them together and would it become the world’s largest Deaf
Arts Festival? This is what organizers of Festival Clin d’Oeil
is saying – and it is in France.
