2021/07/26

— Deaf Art possibly locked away

A newspaper ran this headline –

Museums are keeping the world’s most famous

art locked away in storage

Some of these artwork are never showed in public

Deaf Art? Some years back there was a gallery of

deaf art hanging on the walls in Rochester, NY.

Drawings were fascinating. This gallery closed

up; what has happened to these drawings? Also,

over the years there were tales of some great Deaf

Art being lost for good in hearing museums and

hearing galleries. These such paintings cannot

be located!

— information on health needs of the deaf

A doctor that works with deaf patients said that hearing

people can pick up health information from TV, the internet,

family and friends. It is different with deaf patients.

— Deaf Arts Festival

We have deaf arts festivals which feature deaf music,

deaf arts, deaf entertainment, and deaf culture. Put all

of them together and would it become the world’s largest Deaf

Arts Festival? This is what organizers of Festival Clin d’Oeil

is saying – and it is in France.

