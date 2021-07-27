2021/07/27

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 27, 2021

— deaf stunt legend and speed racer was a good person

A deaf narrator said that Kitty O’Neil, who was deaf,

was a renegade (a person described as no good) while

speed racing on the Bonneville Salt Flats and while

performing impossible movie stunts. She also was a

diver with USA Deaflympics team in 1965. A renegade?

No way! She has always received good press in the

newspapers – so why was she described as renegade?

She passed away in 2018 at the age of 72 living out

a quiet life in South Dakota, away from the glare

of Hollywood.

— hearing governments looked on as ignoring the deaf community

An activist said that hearing people are the first to know

about social distancing, mask rules and lockdown rules.

And that deaf people are unaware of it until much time

have passed. And that some of these governments resist

hiring more interpreters and adding more captions!

— New Jersey provides legal services to the deaf

The state Human Services announced partnership

with the Community Health Law Project to provide

legal services for the deaf. This is great. Years

ago we had a number of legal services for the

deaf across USA. Not any more; maybe just a few.

Why? Same old story – funding issues.

