— gold medal winner

Meg Harris, from Australia, is hard of hearing, and

has struggled trying to catch messages from the public

announcement system. It did not stop her from winning

a gold meal with her swimming relay team at the

Olympics.

— Netflix’s hard of hearing pastry chef

Maya-Camille Broussard is a Chicago pastry chef;

she competed on the Netflix’s pastry competition.

She is hard of hearing, and said:

I relied on my superpowers in the sense of smell and

sense of taste to lead me in creating flavorful dishes

— a surprise USA announcement about the Paralympics

It was announced that American medalists in the

upcoming Paralympics will be paid the same as

American medalists in the Olympics. This means

$37,500 reward for each gold medal collected

with a sliding scale down to bronze medalists.

Two things – will it prompt our Deaflympics to

affiliate with the Paralympics? Money talks, you

know! And the second thing is that deaf-blind

swimmer Becca Meyers would have been paid if she

participated and won medals! She withdraw from

the Paralympics because the committee would not

allow her mother to be her personal assistant!

