2021/07/29

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 29, 2021
— carnival has strict rules
A deaf man wanted to operate a booth, focusing on
the deaf, deafness and sign language. He is
fluent in sign language but the carnival people
told him he needed to pass an exam to get certified
to teach sign language. He did and he has been
allowed to operate his own booth. How many
carnival people care about this sign language
certification issues. Guess, not too many!
— Racial and ethnic slurs no longer OK
A newspaper columnist wrote:
Racial and ethnic slurs got thrown around in the
early 20th century. The deaf baseball player William
Hoy was nicknamed Dummy. We didn’t think about things
like that then. Now we do!
— a recommended restaurant in Rome
If you are visiting Rome and happen to be hungry,
do think of the OneSense by Valla. It is a
deaf-owned restaurant, operated by Valeria
Olivotti. She only serves Italian food and
her dishes depend on the season and on food
availability from nearby farms. It has been
around for three years.
