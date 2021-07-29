2021/07/29

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 29, 2021

— carnival has strict rules

A deaf man wanted to operate a booth, focusing on

the deaf, deafness and sign language. He is

fluent in sign language but the carnival people

told him he needed to pass an exam to get certified

to teach sign language. He did and he has been

allowed to operate his own booth. How many

carnival people care about this sign language

certification issues. Guess, not too many!

— Racial and ethnic slurs no longer OK

A newspaper columnist wrote:

Racial and ethnic slurs got thrown around in the

early 20th century. The deaf baseball player William

Hoy was nicknamed Dummy. We didn’t think about things

like that then. Now we do!

— a recommended restaurant in Rome

If you are visiting Rome and happen to be hungry,

do think of the OneSense by Valla. It is a

deaf-owned restaurant, operated by Valeria

Olivotti. She only serves Italian food and

her dishes depend on the season and on food

availability from nearby farms. It has been

around for three years.

