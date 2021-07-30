2021/07/30

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – July 30, 2021

— future interpreter got her start

A 10-year old girl was asked by a teacher

to help deaf students in their own classroom.

She was hooked with the idea of using

sign language to help the deaf. That was

her start with the interpreting profession

years ago.

— teaching the deaf to drive a truck

A deaf person enrolled in a truck-driving

school. The instructors were concerne about

teaching the deaf student the right way.

They came up with some ideas – using

remote control lighted beacon while

driving in the yard, using cue cards

and dry erase board while on the road.

Result – the deaf student graduated and

was immediately offered a job by a

trucking company!

— sad public health irony

The Pharmacists’ Defence Association has constantly

reminded the British government to provide interpreters

for deaf pharmacists in presss conferences, classes

and workshops. For reasons of its own, the government

won’t, even if their deaf pharmacists are the last

to know about public health announcements. Hearing

pharmacists more important than deaf pharmacists?

No way!

