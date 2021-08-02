2021/08/02

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 2, 2021

— unusual intra-tribe sign language

The Yolgnu sign language is being used by one

of these tribes in the Northern Territory of

Australia. Nearest major city is Darwin, just

310 miles away. This sign language is unusual

because it is being used by the hearing, not

by the deaf! While many native tribes use

sign languages, it is to communicate with

nearby tribes. This sign language is

intra-tribal, hence it being unusual. Sadly

it is in danger of extinction as younger

members of the tribe do not use it.

— one of the leading hotels of the world

one of the Leading Hotels of the World

is The Hassler Roma. It is completely deaf-owned

by Roberto Wirth in Rome. This group of

Leading Hotels of the World is an organization

that lists 400 best hotels in 80 nations

and is headquartered in New York. And

speaking of USA, Wirth has American School

for the Deaf, Gallaudet and NTID roots, having

attended all three schools while growing up.

— deaf editor of a county newspaper in Virginia

It was announced that Ben Peters, who is deaf,

has been named the editor of the Rapp News.

It is located in Rappahannock county, which

is not too far from the metro Washington, DC

area. He functions as a hearing person and does

not use ASL.

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

08/01/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/