2021/08/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 3, 2021
— another thriller movie
Midnight is another thriller movie that features
a deaf character. Is that actor deaf or just
being fake-deaf? It is not an American
movie, though, but a Korean movie with
English subtitles.
— deaf people to be getting mortgage counseling
JLM Mortgage Services is now offering mortgage
counseling services for the deaf. Again,
not in USA but in Great Britain. Many deaf
Americans own houses and so, they are still
able to get mortgages but possibly not in
an easier way.
— a comment by a Certified Deaf Interpreter
A Certified Deaf Interpreter (CDI) said during a
newspaper interview:
We use interpreter’s ears before using my hands!
