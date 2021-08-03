2021/08/03

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 3, 2021

— another thriller movie

Midnight is another thriller movie that features

a deaf character. Is that actor deaf or just

being fake-deaf? It is not an American

movie, though, but a Korean movie with

English subtitles.

— deaf people to be getting mortgage counseling

JLM Mortgage Services is now offering mortgage

counseling services for the deaf. Again,

not in USA but in Great Britain. Many deaf

Americans own houses and so, they are still

able to get mortgages but possibly not in

an easier way.

— a comment by a Certified Deaf Interpreter

A Certified Deaf Interpreter (CDI) said during a

newspaper interview:

We use interpreter’s ears before using my hands!

