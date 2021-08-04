2021/08/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 4, 2021
— agreeing to an interview and then backing out
A California software publisher got into trouble
with EEOC for agreeing to an interview with a deaf
applicant and then backing out upon learning of her
deafness. This applicant asked for an interpreter
and while the publisher agreed to it, the publisher
had second thoughts and cancelled the interview.
EEOC forced the publisher to hire a consultant
and socked a $200,000 fine to settle the lawsuit.
— Marlee Matlin is a survivor
In a newspaper story, Marlee said she
survived these past people – a past president,
an old boy friend, and these Ableist Hollywood
people – to become a success that she is right now!
— a big reason for these deaf awareness events
Many minor league baseball clubs help promote
Deaf & Hard of Hearing Awareness events. It
makes hearing baseball fans aware that deaf
people love baseball as much as they do.
