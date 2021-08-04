2021/08/04

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 4, 2021

— agreeing to an interview and then backing out

A California software publisher got into trouble

with EEOC for agreeing to an interview with a deaf

applicant and then backing out upon learning of her

deafness. This applicant asked for an interpreter

and while the publisher agreed to it, the publisher

had second thoughts and cancelled the interview.

EEOC forced the publisher to hire a consultant

and socked a $200,000 fine to settle the lawsuit.

— Marlee Matlin is a survivor

In a newspaper story, Marlee said she

survived these past people – a past president,

an old boy friend, and these Ableist Hollywood

people – to become a success that she is right now!

— a big reason for these deaf awareness events

Many minor league baseball clubs help promote

Deaf & Hard of Hearing Awareness events. It

makes hearing baseball fans aware that deaf

people love baseball as much as they do.

