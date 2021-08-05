2021/08/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 5, 2021

— a deaf funeral director in Maine

It was learned that we have another deaf person

that directs own funeral home in Berwick, ME.

It is Edward Bibber and he signs fluent ASL.

The other one DeafDigest editor knew of (and

wrote about it) was a deaf woman in South

Dakota.

— entering her second presidency

Jane Fernandes, who is deaf, would have been the 9th

president of Gallaudet University in 2006. It was

not to be but she moved on to top positions at

several universities, including being president

of Guilford University (NC). Again moving on,

she is now the next president of Antioch College,

a private liberal arts college in Yellow Springs,

Ohio. This will be the biggest challenge for

her as the college has issues with low enrollment

and with low endowment fund. This college closed

several times in the past. Any connection to the

deaf? The first president was Horace Mann, and

there is a Horace Mann School for the Deaf and Hard

of Hearing in Boston.

— very loud deaf participant in auction

Even with interpreters, deaf participants

in auctions (of any kind) seem to be at a

disadvantage. The bidding process often goes

too fast, and for that reason, the deaf person

is often lost and confused. Well, in the case

of a deaf woman who wanted to bid on a house

in Pennsylvania, she won! She was so loud

and so obvious with her bidding process that

other bidders backed off and “allowed” her

to win the house – at a price lower than what

the auctioneer expected it to be.

