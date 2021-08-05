2021/08/05

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 5, 2021
— a deaf funeral director in Maine
It was learned that we have another deaf person
that directs own funeral home in Berwick, ME.
It is Edward Bibber and he signs fluent ASL.
The other one DeafDigest editor knew of (and
wrote about it) was a deaf woman in South
Dakota.
— entering her second presidency
Jane Fernandes, who is deaf, would have been the 9th
president of Gallaudet University in 2006. It was
not to be but she moved on to top positions at
several universities, including being president
of Guilford University (NC). Again moving on,
she is now the next president of Antioch College,
a private liberal arts college in Yellow Springs,
Ohio. This will be the biggest challenge for
her as the college has issues with low enrollment
and with low endowment fund. This college closed
several times in the past. Any connection to the
deaf? The first president was Horace Mann, and
there is a Horace Mann School for the Deaf and Hard
of Hearing in Boston.
— very loud deaf participant in auction
Even with interpreters, deaf participants
in auctions (of any kind) seem to be at a
disadvantage. The bidding process often goes
too fast, and for that reason, the deaf person
is often lost and confused. Well, in the case
of a deaf woman who wanted to bid on a house
in Pennsylvania, she won! She was so loud
and so obvious with her bidding process that
other bidders backed off and “allowed” her
to win the house – at a price lower than what
the auctioneer expected it to be.
