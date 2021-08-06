2021/08/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 6, 2021
— winner of 2021 Florida Python Challenge
Brandon Call who is deaf, has won the Florida
Python Challenge. 223 Burmese pythons have
been removed from the Everglades ecosystem
during the competition. Call removed the
contest’s longest – a 15 foot, 9-inch snake.
He said that his deafness helped sharpen other
senses, seeing hidden pythons that hearing
contestants would overlook.
— errors in ASL course
Deaf experts watched one on-line ASL course
that was taught by a hearing teacher with
20 years’ experience and pointed out
several errors! DeafDigest editor has
a question:
Did the hearing teacher obtain a teaching certificate
from American Sign Language Teachers Association?
— must have 10 years of experience with deaf
Many schools hire superintendents that have zero
experience working with the deaf. Illinois is
putting a stop to it – the state now requires
the Superintendent of Illinois School for
the Deaf to have at least 10 years of
experience working with the deaf.
