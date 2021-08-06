2021/08/06

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 6, 2021

— winner of 2021 Florida Python Challenge

Brandon Call who is deaf, has won the Florida

Python Challenge. 223 Burmese pythons have

been removed from the Everglades ecosystem

during the competition. Call removed the

contest’s longest – a 15 foot, 9-inch snake.

He said that his deafness helped sharpen other

senses, seeing hidden pythons that hearing

contestants would overlook.

— errors in ASL course

Deaf experts watched one on-line ASL course

that was taught by a hearing teacher with

20 years’ experience and pointed out

several errors! DeafDigest editor has

a question:

Did the hearing teacher obtain a teaching certificate

from American Sign Language Teachers Association?

— must have 10 years of experience with deaf

Many schools hire superintendents that have zero

experience working with the deaf. Illinois is

putting a stop to it – the state now requires

the Superintendent of Illinois School for

the Deaf to have at least 10 years of

experience working with the deaf.

