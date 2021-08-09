2021/08/09

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 9, 2021

— caution by veteran deaf Hollywood actor

A veteran deaf actor of past Hollywood movies

said deaf actors must always struggle and

scuffle to get new acting roles. It does not

matter if a deaf actor feels so great about

landing a recent role, he must still struggle

to get that “next” acting role. All the more

reason why Marlee Matlin has always said that

it is very important to work with a good

agent! Very different from hearing actors –

for one reason – hearing roles are much more

frequent than deaf roles.

— ADA case was lost

A hospital that “knew” that an interpreter

must be provided, “won” ADA case filed by a

deaf patient! The deaf patient never proved

his deafness and did not request an interpreter

during his visit, even though notes and whiteboard

did not help! The hospital showed evidence of

these failed communication efforts and showed

it to the judge. Bad hospital attitude? Yes.

— mystery while traveling back into Deaf Past

A newspaper in North Vancouver (Canada) ran

s story of two deaf photographers in a business

partnership way between 1906 through 1908.

This partnership was shortlived. Why?

Lack of business? Partnership disputes?

Lost lease with a photographic studio?

Lost interest among these photographers?

Better opportunities elsewhere? Etc.

Always a mystery, but keep in mind

almost all businesses do not last

forever.

