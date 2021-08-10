2021/08/10

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 10, 2021

— most powerful deaf person in Hollywood

Marlee Matlin is easily the most powerful

deaf person in Hollywood. When she was offered

a role in the “Coda” movie, she made a demand

– that all deaf roles be cast by real-deaf,

not fake-deaf actors. Hollywood accepted that

demand.

— Golden Rule for hearing people to follow

How to communicate with the deaf? The Golden

Rule is this – Get the deaf person’s attention

before speaking to that person. If it means tapping

(gently) the deaf person’s shoulder first, yes!

— the gesture, valuable or useless

The gesture, valuable or useless? Psychology

Today ran an article saying that the use of

hand gestures as a means of communication is

valuable for the deaf. It is valuable if both deaf

and hearing understand what the gesture is trying to

say. It is useless if it is same as waving the hand

wildly in the air, hearing hoping the deaf would

understand it. If the deaf person doesn’t then the

gesture is a waste of time!

