2021/08/11

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 11, 2021

— for video chats, internet from satellite not great

A deaf person said he uses fiber instead of satellite

internet for video chats, saying fiber is fantastic.

What is satellite internet? What is fiber internet?

Confusing? Yes, but do check it out with your provider

if you are seeking best way to use video chats with

sign language.

— the hero person

Marissa Rohan, not deaf, has become an instant

national hero. As a ball girl with Los Angeles

Dodgers, she physically tackled a fan that ran

on the field. It was learned she is a CSUN

student, majoring in Deaf Studies. Will she

become a teacher for the deaf or an interpreter

or a deaf services professional? Also, does she

use ASL while chatting with the deaf? We don’t

know yet.

— failure of employer ASL classes and deaf awareness sessions

Many workplaces host ASL classes and also deaf awareness

sessions. Many of these programs fail – for one big

reason. High employee turnover pretty much kills these

ASL and awareness goals!

Deaf jobs – latest update

http://deafdigest.com/category/jobs/

08/08/21 Blue and Gold editions & sub options at:

http://deafdigest.com/newsletters/