2021/08/11

— for video chats, internet from satellite not great
A deaf person said he uses fiber instead of satellite
internet for video chats, saying fiber is fantastic.
What is satellite internet? What is fiber internet?
Confusing? Yes, but do check it out with your provider
if you are seeking best way to use video chats with
sign language.
— the hero person
Marissa Rohan, not deaf, has become an instant
national hero. As a ball girl with Los Angeles
Dodgers, she physically tackled a fan that ran
on the field. It was learned she is a CSUN
student, majoring in Deaf Studies. Will she
become a teacher for the deaf or an interpreter
or a deaf services professional? Also, does she
use ASL while chatting with the deaf? We don’t
know yet.
— failure of employer ASL classes and deaf awareness sessions
Many workplaces host ASL classes and also deaf awareness
sessions. Many of these programs fail – for one big
reason. High employee turnover pretty much kills these
ASL and awareness goals!
