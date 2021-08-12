2021/08/12

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 12, 2021

— signing person or an interpreter

A coach, that knows ASL, said that his kids

prefer a signing coach as opposed to having

an interpreter shadowing them. A coach is

emotionally involved with the team and may

compromise his signs. An interpreter, on the

other hand, is neutral. Which is better?

— treating deaf with respect

A newspaper headline said:

finally treating deaf people with respect

This was in reference to the upcoming movie

“Coda” – but respect? Hearing people may enjoy

the movie, but upon leaving the movie house

they continue to treat the deaf with disrespect.

Respect means involving the deaf in social

settings, giving the deaf better employment

opportunities, giving the deaf better social

services, providing more captions, providing

more interpreters and so on. DeafDigest editor

doesn’t see this happening overnight!

— upset ASL students

A common complaint among these ASL students is

that once they step out of the classroom, there is

no one to practice their signs with. This may be

the reason for loss of interest among these

students once they are done with classes!

