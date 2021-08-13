2021/08/13

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 13, 2021

— all talk and no action

Years ago when AT&T was the king, their Bell Labs

was touted as the nation’s #1 lab for future inventions,

future devices, and future innovations. What happened?

Ideas from Bell Lab scientists was suppressed by the

AT&T bureaucracy. As a result – deaf devices such

as TV phone for the deaf, super TTY devices for

the deaf, email system for the deaf had publicity

but were killed off by the bureaucracy. This

was the accusation written in a story by an

“insider.”

— a puzzling claim about open captions

There was a claim that “Coda” has become the first

film to be open captioned in theaters with no need

for these captioning devices. This claim is puzzling

because DeafDigest editor, years back, saw open captioned

films – Jurassic Park, Seabiscuit, The River Wild

and possibly few others. Captions were on the screen

with no need for these devices.

— alone without advocacy

An interpreter said that while he has a contract

with an an interpreting agency, no one advocates

for his profession. In other words interpreters

provide an essential service all by themselves

without outside protection. This is what one

interpreter said in a newspaper interview –

being in a gray area.

