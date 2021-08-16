2021/08/16

DeafDigest Mid-Week edition – August 16, 2021

— helping solve a crime

A newspaper story said that an interpreter

helped solve a crime! Really? No. The

interpreter just interpreted what the deaf

victim of a crime told the police. And

the interpreter was given credit for it!

— struggles of a deaf TV news photojournalist

Stephen Bourque, who is deaf, has been a

TV news photojournalist for 16 years in

Chicago. He is an oralist that knows no

ASL. The face mask cut off his lipreading.

And for that reason he said he had to

depend on common sense and experience to get

things done, saying he had to do the best he

was able to do so.

— computer discriminates against the deaf

Do computers discriminate against the deaf?

Or more specifically the AI! Many companies

use AI to screen out “unqualified” applicants

and so, for some reason AI has been designed

to consider the deaf as unqualified, no matter

their background and qualifications. This was

what an article in the Microscopy Research and

Technique magazine is saying!

